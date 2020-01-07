Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2019 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – Independent Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

12/21/2019 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/7/2019 – Independent Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 358.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

