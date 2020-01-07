Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LON RKH opened at GBX 20.24 ($0.27) on Tuesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

