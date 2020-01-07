Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

