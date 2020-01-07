Rockland Trust Co. Buys 4,326 Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.62% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period.

Shares of IDOG stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $28.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

