Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170,880 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 243.8% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

