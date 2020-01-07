Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $104.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

