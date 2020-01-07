Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.17 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,062,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after buying an additional 1,924,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after acquiring an additional 747,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 575,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 561,415 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

