Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.86 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 50.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.53 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

