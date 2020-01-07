Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 25.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 118.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

