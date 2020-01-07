Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.38 ($4.27).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 440 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,375 shares of company stock worth $435,077.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 334.10 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 332.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 315.21. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.60 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

