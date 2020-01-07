Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Receives Equal weight Rating from Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDSA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 2,292 ($30.15) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,233.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,355.12. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion and a PE ratio of 912.78.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.