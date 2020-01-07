Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.22 ($3.03).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 300,083 shares of company stock valued at $70,219,890.

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 222.10 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

