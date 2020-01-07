RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get RPC alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.53. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that RPC will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.