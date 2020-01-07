RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $235,587.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $397,822.00 and approximately $235,587.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $7,233.12 or 0.92354732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

