RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.26 ($58.45).

Several research firms recently commented on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

