RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €32.50 ($37.79) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWE. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.94 ($32.49).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €26.87 ($31.24) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €26.59 and its 200 day moving average is €25.80. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

