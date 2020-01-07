Safe Hits One Day Volume of $94,344.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $94,344.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00049164 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00036343 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00662066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00205377 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00075678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001653 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

