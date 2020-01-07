Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SAFE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 789 ($10.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 772.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 684.13. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital cut Safestore to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 763.33 ($10.04).
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
