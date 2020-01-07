Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SAFE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 789 ($10.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 772.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 684.13. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital cut Safestore to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 763.33 ($10.04).

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

