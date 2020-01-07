Safestore (LON:SAFE) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 710 ($9.34). Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 763.33 ($10.04).

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 797.50 ($10.49) on Tuesday. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 772.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 684.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

