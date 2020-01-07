Safestore (LON:SAFE) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 710 ($9.34). Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 763.33 ($10.04).
Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 797.50 ($10.49) on Tuesday. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 772.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 684.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
