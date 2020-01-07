salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $174.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.82. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.59, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $143,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $1,709,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,242 shares of company stock valued at $61,799,455. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after buying an additional 1,491,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.