Samme L. Thompson Sells 3,000 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMT stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Tower by 136.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $242.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

