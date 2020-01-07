savedroid Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Tidex. savedroid has a market cap of $371,802.00 and $512.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get savedroid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.05949520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001195 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.