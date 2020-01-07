SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,014 ($39.65).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDR shares. Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,259 ($42.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,304.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,068.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46).

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total value of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.