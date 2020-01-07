SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) vs. Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Financial Analysis

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Park City Group and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 2 2 7 0 2.45

SciPlay has a consensus price target of $15.98, suggesting a potential upside of 28.42%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Park City Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $21.17 million 4.77 $3.90 million $0.17 30.06 SciPlay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 15.55% 7.74% 6.31% SciPlay N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Park City Group beats SciPlay on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

