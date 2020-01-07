Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $42.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STNG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. 27,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,969. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.