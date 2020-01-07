SDX Energy’s (SDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

SDX stock opened at GBX 22.90 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. SDX Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.88 ($0.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.15.

In other news, insider Tim Linacre purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,049.72).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

