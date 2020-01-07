Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0713 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Semux has a market capitalization of $904,052.00 and $1,245.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006685 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000789 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000133 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,672,195 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

