Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €125.19 ($145.57).

Shares of FRA SIE traded up €0.74 ($0.86) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €116.56 ($135.53). The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,128 shares. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.53.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

