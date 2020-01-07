Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SLN stock opened at GBX 358.04 ($4.71) on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The firm has a market cap of $282.13 million and a P/E ratio of -14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.27.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

