SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). SilverCrest Metals also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. B. Riley started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $32,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of SILV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 8,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,289. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

