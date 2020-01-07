Simulations Plus (SLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLP traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 3,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,913. The company has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $41.95.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

