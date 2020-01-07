SIX (SIX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.56 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. SIX has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $759,996.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One SIX token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official website for SIX is six.network. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork.

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

