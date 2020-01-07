Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $56,525.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,189.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $56,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $54,775.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $54,825.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $57,225.00.

WORK stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 9,950,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,231,806. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

