Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $32,805.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $34,365.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 9,950,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,231,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

