Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

LON SMS traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 556 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 94,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 547.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 487.60. The company has a market capitalization of $625.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.83.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

