SmartCash (SMART) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,537.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CoinBene. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $17,537.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,155.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.01757261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.01 or 0.02976645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00568939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00719035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010841 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00059296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00395577 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.