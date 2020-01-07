SmileyCoin Price Up 102.5% Over Last 7 Days (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 102.5% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $359,946.00 and $53,872.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,195,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,662,313,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.