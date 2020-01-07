Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,835 ($24.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657 ($21.80).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

LON SMIN traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,720 ($22.63). 329,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,662.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,611.06. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,723.50 ($22.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50.

In related news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04). Also, insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.