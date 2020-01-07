Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,608.75 ($21.16).

SMIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,835 ($24.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,699 ($22.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,662.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,611.06. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,723.50 ($22.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

