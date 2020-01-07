Social Activity Token (SAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.00

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Social Activity Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $63,608.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00321934 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002750 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013826 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token (SAT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

