Soma (SCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,469.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Soma token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. Soma has a market cap of $115,469.00 and $44,135.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soma has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00052555 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00079400 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,880.79 or 0.99938928 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056210 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001974 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

