SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,498.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $5,498.00 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000827 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

