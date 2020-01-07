SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stock Position Lowered by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,054 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 97,779 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPAB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 840,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.