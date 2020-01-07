SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Cooper Financial Group’s 6th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,596 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 47,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 147,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,068. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7243 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

