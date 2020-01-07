SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Raised by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,592 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tlwm increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 396,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,927. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

