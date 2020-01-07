SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 164,175 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,991,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1605 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

