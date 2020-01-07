Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001979 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $404.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.05949520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.