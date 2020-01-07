Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $32,326.00 and approximately $18,301.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00571799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000216 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.