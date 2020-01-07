SPINDLE Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $18.94, $32.15 and $10.39. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $250,865.00 and $8,714.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00052555 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00704621 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00226255 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00079400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

