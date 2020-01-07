Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPI. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.70. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.30 ($1.89). The stock has a market cap of $556.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

